Embiid (rest) is not listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against Milwaukee.

It had previously been reported that Philadelphia would consider resting Embiid in the second half of the back-to-back after he played 33 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Phoenix, but it looks like he'll be available in his usual starting role. The MVP candidate is posting ridiculous averages of 35.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.8 triples, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game over his last five outings.