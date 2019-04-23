76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Tuesday

Embiid (knee) will play during Tuesday's Game 5 against the Nets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

As expected, Embiid will take the court despite left knee soreness. In this series, he's averaging 25.3 points, 13.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.7 blocks and 1.0 steal in 25.7 minutes.

