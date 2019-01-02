76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Tuesday

Embiid (knee) will start Tuesday against the Clippers, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Despite lingering soreness in his left knee, Embiid will take the court and start against opposing center Marcin Gortat. In the month of December, Embiid averaged 24.3 points, 13.1 boards, 3.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in 33.4 minutes.