Embiid (illness) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against Phoenix, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Embiid has been sidelined for his team's last three contests while battling a non-COVID illness, but he made it through Monday shootaround without issue and has since been given the green light. The big man is averaging 27.2 points, 9.5 boards, 3.3 assists and 1.2 blocks over six games so far this season.