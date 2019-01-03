76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Wednesday
Embiid (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Suns, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The 76ers are without starters Jimmy Butler and Wilson Chandler, so Embiid, who is coming off a 28 point and 19 rebound performance on Tuesday, could be leaned on even more than he already is. With Embiid's injury history, the 76ers likely wouldn't play Embiid if there was any concern with his knee.
