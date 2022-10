Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said Embiid is going to play in Wednesday's preseason game versus the Hornets, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Embiid could potentially play into the second half, said Rivers. The superstar center missed Monday's preseason game due to rest but should be ready to go for the regular season opener Oct. 18 versus the Celtics. Embiid is the NBA's reigning scoring champion and is poised to be one of the top fantasy players again this season.