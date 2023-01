Embiid (foot) will start Wednesday's game against the Nets, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Embiid will return to action Wednesday following a one-game absence due to a sore left foot. Over his past six appearances, the MVP candidate has averaged 34.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 blocks in 31.7 minutes per game. Embiid's presence will push Montrezl Harrell to the bench.