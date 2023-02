Embiid (foot) will play Wednesday versus the Magic, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

Embiid will continue to push through the pain with his foot issue, but he should see his usual minutes Wednesday, and he'll draw a favorable matchup against the Magic. This month, the center is averaging 34.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals across 33.2 minutes.