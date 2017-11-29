76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Wednesday, to sit out Thursday
Embiid will play in Wednesday's game against the Wizards, but will then sit out Thursday's matchup with the Celtics, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Embiid has played in all but two games this season, so with the Sixers heading into a back-to-back set, they'll hold Embiid out of the second contest in order to give him a much-needed night off for rest. That said, he doesn't appear to be dealing with any injuries, so fantasy owners should feel comfortable getting him in their lineups Wednesday. Amir Johnson and Richaun Holmes should cover Embiid's minutes when he's out Thursday.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Drops 30 points in Monday's loss•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-doubles in victory•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Probable Saturday with cold•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores team-high 28 points in Wednesday's win•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Collects seventh double-double•
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.