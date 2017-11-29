76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Wednesday, to sit out Thursday

Embiid will play in Wednesday's game against the Wizards, but will then sit out Thursday's matchup with the Celtics, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Embiid has played in all but two games this season, so with the Sixers heading into a back-to-back set, they'll hold Embiid out of the second contest in order to give him a much-needed night off for rest. That said, he doesn't appear to be dealing with any injuries, so fantasy owners should feel comfortable getting him in their lineups Wednesday. Amir Johnson and Richaun Holmes should cover Embiid's minutes when he's out Thursday.