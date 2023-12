Embiid (hamstring) is available and will start Monday's game against the Bulls.

Embiid's left hamstring was tight following the team's morning shootaround, so he was downgraded to questionable. However, it appears the issue isn't significant enough to keep him out of a juicy matchup against the Bulls. The reigning MVP has averaged 40.0 points, 12.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals in 32.3 minutes over his last six appearances.