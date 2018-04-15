76ers' Joel Embiid: Will remain out for Game 2
Embiid (face) has cleared the NBA's concussion protocol, but remains out for Game 2 against the Heat on Monday, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Embiid said prior to Saturday's playoff opener that he expected to return at some point over the next two contests, though he's since been ruled out for Game 2. That should give him another four days to rest ahead of Thursday's Game 3, which is now Embiid's expected return date. The fact that Embiid has cleared concussion protocol is especially encouraging for a return in the near future, but continue to monitor his status over the coming few days. Amir Johnson should pick up another start in the meantime.
