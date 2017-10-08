76ers' Joel Embiid: Will remain out Monday vs. Celtics

Embiid (knee) practiced fully on Sunday, but will remain out for Monday's preseason matchup with the Celtics, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The Sixers still have two preseason games left on the schedule following Monday's contest, so there's a chance Embiid ultimately sees the court at some point prior to the regular-season opener. The fact that he's going through full practices now is encouraging as well, though we'll have to wait until later this week to get a better indication when the Sixers will let him take the court. With Richaun Holmes recently being ruled out for at least three weeks due to a fractured wrist, Jahlil Okafor would be the main beneficiary if Embiid misses any more time heading into the regular season.