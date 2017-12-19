76ers' Joel Embiid: Will remain out Tuesday

Embiid (back) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Embiid was rested Monday in the first night of a back-to-back. However, despite an expected return Tuesday, the Sixers are going to take a cautious approach with their star big man and hold him out a second straight contest, as he continues to deal with some minor tightness in his back. Amir Johnson should pick up another start in his place after posting four points, two rebounds and two assists across 14 minutes. It was Richaun Holmes who benefited the most at the position though, recording 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 23 minutes. Both players should see elevated roles, as well as Dario Saric.