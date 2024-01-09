Embiid (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Embiid will miss a second consecutive game, marking his sixth absence over Philadelphia's last eight contests. Paul Reed should draw another start after posting 16 points, six rebounds and an assist during Saturday's loss to Utah, while Embiid's next chance to suit up will come Friday versus the Kings. However, the reigning MVP still isn't practicing, so it's unclear how close he is to playing.