Embiid (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Embiid will miss a second consecutive game due to a right ankle sprain, and his status moving forward remains unclear. Wednesday's matchup is the second contest of Philadelphia's current four-game road trip, and given Embiid currently isn't with the team in Orlando, it's safe to presume his availability for Friday's contest in Houston and Saturday's showdown in Chicago is also in doubt. Paul Reed should draw another start at center Wednesday.