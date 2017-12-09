76ers' Joel Embiid: Will rest Saturday vs. Cavaliers
Embiid will be rested for Saturday's game against Cleveland, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
While health hasn't been an issue for Embiid this season, the Sixers continue to limit his workload, particularly in back-to-back situations. The big man will be held out of action Saturday, but the team has already announced that he'll return for Sunday's matchup with the Pelicans. In his absence, expect both Richuan Holmes and Amir Johnson to pick up increased minutes at center. Embiid is coming off of a 34-point, seven-rebound, six-assist, five-block performance Thursday against the Lakers.
