76ers' Joel Embiid: Will return Friday
Embiid (hand) is not on the Sixers' injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Pistons, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philly reports.
There was some confusion as to Embiid's status leading up to Wednesday's win over the Spurs, but the big man ultimately took the floor, playing through a sprained right hand. While he admitted he wasn't 100 percent, Embiid still finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and a steal in 35 minutes. His absence from the injury report Friday implies that he'll be available in his usual role as the Sixers play their final game before a five-day break.
