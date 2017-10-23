76ers' Joel Embiid: Will return Monday vs. Pistons

Embiid will return to action Monday against Detroit, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

No real news here, as the expectation all along was that Embiid would be back in the lineup Monday after sitting out Saturday's loss to the Raptors on the second night of a back-to-back set. The big man is yet to be cleared for such situations, but the hope is that the Sixers will lift that restriction at some point, assuming Embiid is able to stay healthy. Through two games, Embiid has recorded a pair of double-doubles, though he struggled in last game against the Celtics on Friday, going just 4-of-16 from the field, including 0-of-6 from beyond the arc.