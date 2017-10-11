Play

76ers' Joel Embiid: Will start, play less than 15 minutes Wednesday

Embiid will draw the start during Wednesday's contest and play "12-14 minutes", Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Understandably, the 76ers are still opting to play it extremely safe with Embiid in the preseason. While he'll play less than 15 minutes, he's no stranger to filling up the box score in limited action.

