76ers' Joel Embiid: Will start Wednesday

Embiid (hand), despite previous reports that he would be sidelined, will start Wednesday's contest against the Spurs, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The news comes as a big surprise, as there was little to no indication that Embiid would be ready to play Wednesday. He's dealing with an injury to his shooting hand, however, so he may not be the safest DFS option.

