76ers' Joel Embiid: Will take part in training camp, could be limited
Sixers GM Brian Colangelo said Wednesday that Embiid (knee) will participate when the Sixers open training camp next week, though it's unclear if he'll be fully cleared, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
The news surrounding Embiid, who's working back from surgery to repair a torn meniscus, has been mostly positive, though the Sixers have remained hyper-conservative, in their own words, throughout the recovery process. Colangelo went on to say that Embiid "will be out there for the first game" but also noted that it's possible he could face a minutes restriction, as was the case last season. While that could ultimately be what's best for Embiid's long-term health, a minutes restriction would almost certainly hamper his fantasy value, which is already rather volatile given his injury history.
