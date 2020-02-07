76ers' Joel Embiid: Woeful shooting night
Embiid amassed 19 points (6-26 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 112-101 loss to the Bucks.
Embiid fumbled his way to another double-double Thursday, struggling from both the field and the charity stripe. Over the past two weeks, Embiid has failed to put up top-200 numbers. Over that time he is shooting just 42 percent from the floor and 69 percent from the line. This is obviously a prime buy-low opportunity for those interested in acquiring his services and he will undoubtedly look to bounce back against the Grizzlies on Friday.
