Embiid will be available for Game 4 versus the Nets on Saturday and won't receive any further action from the league regarding his flagrant 1 foul in Game 3, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Embiid received a flagrant 1 foul for kicking Nic Claxton in his groin area after Claxton stepped over him with 9:34 left in the first quarter. After Draymond Green was suspended for his altercation with Domantas Sabonis, there was some speculation Embiid would face a similar punishment. However, the superstar big man should be good to go for Game 4.