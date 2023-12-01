Embiid (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Embiid will miss a second straight game due to an illness. Tyrese Maxey (illness) may also be sidelined Friday, so Philadelphia is at risk of being extremely shorthanded versus Boston. Marcus Morris started in Embiid's absence Wednesday, but Paul Reed and Robert Covington each played around 30 minutes. Embiid's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Washington.
