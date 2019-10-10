76ers' Joel Embiid: Won't play Friday
Embiid (rest) will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Hornets, though he is expected to play Sunday against the Magic, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
This isn't all too surprising, as the 76ers are monitoring Embiid's workload during the preseason. The big man played 14 minutes in Tuesday's exhibition against Guangzhou, tallying 17 points, three rebounds and one assist.
