Embiid has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hornets due to left knee injury management, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Embiid will miss the front end of this back-to-back set as the 76ers continue to manage his availability. The star big man has yet to play in both halves of a back-to-back this season, though he'll likely return to action against the Bucks on Tuesday. With Embiid unavailable Monday, Andre Drummond is expected to get the starting nod, while Adem Bona should see an uptick in minutes as well.