Embiid (rest) didn't travel with the team and won't play in Monday's preseason game in Cleveland, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

Per Vardon, the 76ers have confirmed that Embiid isn't injured and is simply taking the night off to make sure he's 100 percent heading into the regular season. Following Monday's matchup, the Sixers have one remaining exhibition contest -- Wednesday, Oct. 12 against the Hornets -- before the they open the regular season against the Celtics on Oct. 18.