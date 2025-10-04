76ers' Joel Embiid: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Embiid (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Knicks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Embiid continues to recover from knee surgery that cut his 2024-25 campaign short. There's no clear timetable for his return to the floor. The next chance for him to return will be Oct. 10 against the Magic.
