Embiid has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Rockets due to right foot plantar fasciitis management, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Embiid missed two games due to an illness before returning to the floor Friday to face the Pacers, but he is now in line for yet another absence to close out this back-to-back set. Jaylen Brown (hamstring) and LeBron James (back) have also been ruled out for Saturday's contest, leaving Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe as the team's top remaining scoring options.