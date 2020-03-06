Play

76ers' Joel Embiid: Won't play Saturday vs. Warriors

Embiid (shoulder) has resumed on-court basketball activities, but he won't play Saturday against the Warriors and is set to be re-evaluated Monday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid will miss his fifth straight contest Saturday as the 76ers' medical staff continues to monitor his sprained left shoulder. His next opportunity to take the court arrives Wednesday against the Pistons.

More News
Our Latest Stories