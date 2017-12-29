76ers' Joel Embiid: Won't play Saturday

Embiid has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Nuggets for rest, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. He is expected to play Sunday against the Suns.

As expected, the 76ers' star center will rest on one night of a back-to-back set. In his stead, Richaun Holmes, Amir Johnson, Trevor Booker and Dario Saric are all candidates to see expanded roles.