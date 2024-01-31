Embiid (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Jazz, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The results of Embiid's MRI on Wednesday remain unknown, but he won't travel with the team to Utah and will instead head to Philadelphia to receive further evaluation on his left knee. The reigning MVP missed back-to-back games due to left knee soreness before returning to action Tuesday versus Golden State, though he labored throughout the contest and was sidelined for the final four minutes after Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga landed on Embiid's left knee. The collision reportedly isn't a setback from his previous injury, but it's concerning nonetheless. Following Thursday's game in Utah, the 76ers have a four-game homestand which starts Saturday versus Brooklyn and ends Friday versus Atlanta. Paul Reed should continue to start in Embiid's absence, but the 76ers are just 3-9 without the big man and have lost four straight.