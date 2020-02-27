76ers' Joel Embiid: Won't play Thursday

Embiid (shoulder) is out for Thursday's game against the Knicks and more evaluation on his injury is ongoing, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Embiid suffered a sprained left shoulder during Wednesday's matchup against the Cavaliers, and it isn't too much of a surprise that he's sitting out on the second half of a back-to-back set. Considering the medical staff is still doing evaluations, it's unclear when Embiid may be able to return. For the time being, he should be considered day-to-day. With both him and Ben Simmons (back) sidelined, Al Horford, Josh Richardson and Tobias Harris will be the primary offensive options. Shake Milton and Alec Burks should handle the ball plenty as well.