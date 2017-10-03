76ers' Joel Embiid: Won't play Wednesday or Friday

Embiid (knee) was held out of full-court five-on-five scrimmaging during Tuesday's practice and will not participate during the team's preseason affairs Wednesday against the Grizzlies or Friday against the Celtics, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The news doesn't come as much of a surprise, as the team is exercising extreme caution with their star big man. While he's sidelined, expect the likes of Richaun Holmes and Jahlil Okafor to probably see the bulk of the minutes during the preseason.