Embiid has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Timberwolves due to left hip soreness, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Wednesday's matchup is the second night of a back-to-back set, so Embiid's first absence of the season may just be precautionary, though it's certainly something to keep an eye on moving forward. Embiid's next chance to suit up will come Saturday in Oklahoma City. In his absence, Paul Reed and Mo Bamba are candidates for increased minutes, but Robert Covington and Nicolas Batum may spend more time at center in small-ball lineups. However, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris will presumably have to lead Philadelphia's offense without the MVP candidate.