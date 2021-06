Embiid (knee) will not return to Game 4 against the Wizards on Monday, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

Embiid took a spill in the first quarter which apparently triggered soreness in his right knee. He had played 11 minutes in Monday's game, totaling eight points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal prior to the injury. If Philadelphia closes out the series against the Wizards, Embiid would have time off prior to a Round 2 series.