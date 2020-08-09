Embiid has been diagnosed with a left ankle injury and will not return to Sunday's game against the Blazers, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

In oddly similar fashion to Ben Simmons' knee injury last week, it's unclear how, exactly, Embiid suffered the injury, but he departed the game in the first quarter and returned to the locker room for further evaluation. An exact diagnosis has not been released, so until the 76ers say otherwise, Embiid should be considered day-to-day. Philadelphia plays a back-to-back set Tuesday and Wednesday before finishing out its seeding-game schedule Friday against Houston.