Embiid had X-rays on his right hand come back negative and won't return to Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The 26-year-old missed Tuesday's contest with an ankle injury and was hit on the hand during the first half Wednesday, so it's not much of a surprise the Sixers are remaining cautious with him already set to play limited minutes. Embiid had five points (1-4 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, one steal, one block and five turnovers in 14 minutes prior to exiting. It's unclear if he'll play in Friday's final seeding game versus Houston, especially with Philadelphia already locked into the sixth seed.