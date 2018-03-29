76ers' Joel Embiid: Won't return Wednesday

Embiid will not return to Wednesday's game against the Knicks after suffering a facial contusion, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid collided with teammate Markelle Fultz in the first half of Wednesday's game against the Knicks, suffering a facial contusion. The severity of the injury isn't known at this time, however he did clear concussion protocol, meaning he did not suffer a concussion. Philadelphia's next game is Friday against the Hawks, and Embiid should be considered questionable for that game at this time. More information on the injury should be provided after the game, as well prior to Friday's game. Before exiting, Embiid recorded five points and three rebounds in nine minutes.