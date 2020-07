Embiid (calf) will not scrimmage Tuesday against the Mavericks, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Embiid missed Sunday's scrimmage as well due to the issue, and the team will continue to hold him out after he participated in a light practice Monday. It seems likely he'll be good to go for Saturday's opener against the Pacers, but until we get any concrete information, he should tentatively be considered questionable.