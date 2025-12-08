site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
76ers' Johni Broome: Back to G League
RotoWire Staff
Philadelphia assigned Broome to the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Monday.
Broome has six NBA appearances to his name this season for an average of 6.5 minutes per contest, so this move makes sense for the franchise.
