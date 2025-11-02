The 76ers recalled Broome from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Saturday.

Broome has bounced between the 76ers' NBA roster and their G League affiliate but has yet to make an appearance for either as the G League season begins Nov. 7. The Auburn product will be available for Sunday's matchup against the Nets and could have a small opportunity to see the floor with Joel Embiid (knee) and Dominick Barlow (elbow) sidelined, though he still sits behind at least Adem Bona and Andre Drummond on the depth chart.