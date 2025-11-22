The 76ers recalled Broome from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Saturday.

Broome is coming off a season-high 30-point outburst during the Blue Coats' 113-111 loss to the Maine Celtics during Friday's G League contest, along with 12 rebounds, two assists, one blocks and one steal over 34 minutes. The rookie second-rounder could be available off the 76ers' bench for Sunday's game against the Heat, though he hasn't seen NBA regular-season action since Nov. 5 against the Cavaliers, when he played just one minute.