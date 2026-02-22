Broome has been diagnosed with a meniscus tear in his right knee, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Broome played in the G League for the Delaware Blue Coats on Saturday against the Maine Celtics and finished with 27 points (10-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 24 minutes, though he sat out of the fourth quarter after sustaining the injury in the third frame, per Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com. Medical staff will conduct additional tests to determine the severity of Broome's injury and next steps, though the rookie second-rounder is in jeopardy of missing the rest of the 2025-26 season.