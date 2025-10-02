Broome (rest) is expected to be available for Thursday's preseason game against the Knicks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Broome took a seat after dropping a couple of double-doubles during his first Summer League action, but he'll be back in action during the preseason opener. The second-round pick out of Auburn is competing for a depth spot as a rookie, but he'll likely have to spend the majority of his time in the G League.