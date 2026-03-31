Broome (knee) won't play Wednesday against the Wizards.

Broome went under the knife at the end of February to repair a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee, and the Sixers have yet to provide much of an update on a timeline for his return. He was scheduled to be re-evaluated one month from his surgery date, so more information could come to light in the coming days. For now, he can be considered doubtful for Friday's matchup against Minnesota.