Broome ended with four points (2-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 144-103 loss to the Magic.

Broome took advantage of the lopsided scoreline, as he was called upon to play meaningful minutes down the stretch. Coming off a stellar college career, the rookie second-rounder has been unable to carve out a consistent role in Philadelphia. At this point, there is no indication he will feature on a nightly basis moving forward.