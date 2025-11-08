The 76ers recalled Broome from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats ahead of Saturday's game against the Raptors, but he is listed as doubtful due to a right ankle sprain, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Broome likely picked up the injury during the Blue Coats' 134-113 win over the Westchester Knicks in Saturday's G League game, when he logged 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 21 minutes. Broome isn't in the 76ers' regular rotation, so he wouldn't likely see much playing time against Toronto even if he was cleared to play.