The 76ers recalled Broome from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Saturday, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

Broome will rejoin the parent club ahead of Sunday's game against the Lakers, though he isn't guaranteed to see the floor. The rookie second-rounder logged 37 minutes in Delaware's 137-134 G League loss to the Long Island Nets on Saturday, posting 22 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block.