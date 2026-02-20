The 76ers recalled Broome from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Friday, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

Broome will rejoin Philadelphia ahead of its upcoming Saturday/Sunday road back-to-back set in New Orleans and Minnesota, respectively. The rookie big man suited up for the G League squad Thursday in a 127-120 win over the Maine Celtics, finishing with 26 points (11-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal in 36 minutes.